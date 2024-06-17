iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.57

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 349669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $651.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.