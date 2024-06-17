iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,566 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $439,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $92.61. 108,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,761. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

