iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.16

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $56.46, with a volume of 56346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.