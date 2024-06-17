iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,086,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 127,127 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,218,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 341,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 971,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

