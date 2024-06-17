Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.04. 1,031,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,846,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 151,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 622,728 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.