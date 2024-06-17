Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

