Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
VVR stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.