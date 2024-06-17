Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.20

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 10487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 603,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $19,180,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

