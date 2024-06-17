Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $770.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $595.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a one year low of $441.04 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.54 and its 200-day moving average is $624.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

