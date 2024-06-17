Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.10

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.10 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 685861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.25 ($1.49).

Intercede Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4,065.00 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 3,372 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £3,608.04 ($4,594.47). Company insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

