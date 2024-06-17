Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 520,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $32,493,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 172,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

