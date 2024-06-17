Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $307,580.01 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $307,529.94.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $317,393.73.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

