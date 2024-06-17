Insider Selling: Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) CFO Sells 12,286 Shares of Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $134,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,439. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $65,881.95.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PROP stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

