Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $654,530.37 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $85.36 on Monday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $897.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.81.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ML. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

