Insider Selling: Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Sells $21,140.00 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,988.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Metallus Stock Performance

MTUS stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Metallus Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.