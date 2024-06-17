Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Insider Sells C$4,300,723.99 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$4,300,723.99.

CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 200 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.15, for a total value of C$3,629.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$17.48 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.17.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

