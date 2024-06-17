Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $346,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,101,612.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Argan Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Argan stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Argan by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Argan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.