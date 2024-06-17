Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Sells $180,199.62 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $180,199.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Brian Gayle sold 173 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $14,597.74.
ALTR stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45.
Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $11,051,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $6,376,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
