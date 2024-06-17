Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Sells $180,199.62 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $180,199.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Brian Gayle sold 173 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $14,597.74.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altair Engineering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $11,051,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $6,376,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.