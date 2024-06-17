Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $164,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.