Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $164,200.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

