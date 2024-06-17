Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Purchases $107,640.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $922.51 million, a PE ratio of -68.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $8,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.