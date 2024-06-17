Insider Buying: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Buys $16,664.90 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari acquired 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $16,664.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,931.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Amir Jafari bought 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $16,602.25.

Blend Labs Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a market cap of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 379,647 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.