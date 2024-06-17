ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $253,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $3,006,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,895,000 after buying an additional 98,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.03. 2,339,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,271. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

