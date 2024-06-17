Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

IMTX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 166,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,086. Immatics has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,443,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,720,000 after buying an additional 604,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Immatics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,352,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 747,772 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Immatics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,191 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,113,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,392,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

