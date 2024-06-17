Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.
IMTX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 166,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,086. Immatics has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
