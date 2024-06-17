Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.14.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,285,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

