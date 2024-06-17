Ice Mountain Llc Sells 687 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $21,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,874,164 shares in the company, valued at $746,067,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,160.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28.

On Friday, April 19th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 43,690 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.70.

On Monday, April 15th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $3,316,425.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96.

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

