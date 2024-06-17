Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

