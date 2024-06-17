Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.16

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.16 and last traded at $211.67, with a volume of 1768500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,494,000 after buying an additional 273,412 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 422.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

