HC Wainwright Boosts UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $60.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.08. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,824,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

