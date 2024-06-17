HBK Investments L P Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 4.27. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

