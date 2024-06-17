HBK Investments L P Invests $748,000 in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

HG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 192,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,451. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

