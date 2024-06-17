HBK Investments L P Invests $4.42 Million in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.36% of Vivid Seats at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 223,676 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 836,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 631,530 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

SEAT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 699,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

