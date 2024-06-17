Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2024 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of HMDPF opened at C$77.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.85. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$35.25 and a 12-month high of C$117.26.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
