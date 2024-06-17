Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2024 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HMDPF opened at C$77.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.85. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$35.25 and a 12-month high of C$117.26.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.