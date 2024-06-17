Golden Road Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,268 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.66. 244,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,027. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

