Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Trading Up 34.7 %
Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.
