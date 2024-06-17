GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $776.69 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $8.33 or 0.00012505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $776.69 million and $5.38 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,615.08 or 0.99960532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00086461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,204,407 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,204,364.21364455 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.52851204 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,402,882.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.