Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Buys $31,157.64 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $16.21. 27,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,204. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52.
Friedman Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
