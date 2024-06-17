Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Buys $31,157.64 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $16.21. 27,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,204. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.