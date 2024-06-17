Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $401,176.54 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 134,623 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $401,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,480,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Michael Johnson sold 16,453 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $54,623.96.

Flux Power Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of FLUX opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 93.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flux Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flux Power by 17.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

