Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 571,139 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571,139 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.62% of KB Home worth $131,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

KB Home stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 857,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

