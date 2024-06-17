Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,807,384 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,343,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,807,384 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ASE Technology worth $163,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $93,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 4,506,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,814. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 91.31%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

