Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,484 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,484 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $203,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $38.83. 5,121,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

