Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 184,480 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Home Depot worth $3,046,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.