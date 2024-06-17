Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $252.67 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of PDD worth $252,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,585,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,986. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

