Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $186.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 10.36% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $186,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. 1,030,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,658. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

