First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. 13,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $19.78.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.