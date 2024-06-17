Financial Contrast: Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) vs. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock $874.59 million 1.66 $110.27 million $2.58 15.72

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Benchmark Energy and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.13%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 10.71% 21.14% 10.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Benchmark Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

