Fei USD (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,289.97

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $21,289.97 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,790.35 or 0.99957195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012561 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00087247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95193469 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $13,963.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.