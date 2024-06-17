FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

FB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $35.79 on Monday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

