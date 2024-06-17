Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.17

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.17 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1259473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

