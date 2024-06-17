Evercore ISI Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $105.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

