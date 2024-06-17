Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Everbridge by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

