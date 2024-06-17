Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $136.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.75.

Shares of EL stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $204.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 160.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

